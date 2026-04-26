Karoline Leavitt Goes Viral for Saying ‘There Will Be Shots Fired Tonight’ Right Before WHCD Incident | Video

Karoline Leavitt is likely regretting the “shots fired” joke she made ahead of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday evening, which was suddenly canceled after a suspected shooter disrupted the event.

Specifically, in a video going viral on X, the White House press secretary took a moment to speak with Fox News before heading into the ballroom at the Washington Hilton, teasing what was planned for Donald Trump’s speech.

“It will be funny, it’ll be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight in the room,” she said. “So, everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great. I’m looking forward to hearing it.”

Of course, after a male suspect was apprehended by secret service and local authorities for bringing a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives to the WHCD and shooting one officer, Leavitt’s comment was clipped and spread on social media like wildfire.

Karoline Leavitt to Fox before the WHCD event: There will be some shots fired tonight pic.twitter.com/vcVfZxYoat — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2026

“This will NOT help her fight against conspiracy theorists,” one X user quipped, referencing the many conspiracy theories that surfaced following the past two assassination attempts against Trump. Another joked that Leavitt “knew something” and staged the incident to help with “tanking” polls. A third simply noted, “That’s an unfortunate choice of words.”

“Thankfully we can laugh about it now,” one X user said. “Ironic this was the only comedy after Trump cancelled the comedians.”

Though, many more came to Leavitt’s defense, shooting down the conspiracy theorists in the comments and reminding X users that “shots fired” can mean a “burn” or “witty comeback.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump attend the White House Correspondents’ dinner (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

As we previously reported, President Donald Trump was rushed from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night amid gunshots at the Washington Hilton. The event was canceled, with the president vowing during a press briefing to reschedule the WHCA celebration within the next month, sharing he was “ready, willing and able” to give his speech.

He added: “I said to my people, ‘This would be the most inappropriate speech ever made.’ But I don’t know if I could ever be as rough as I was going to be tonight. I think I’m going to be probably very nice.”

The president also confirmed during the briefing that the suspect in-question had been apprehended, blasting him as a “sick person” from California. He also noted that a secret service agent was shot, but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is “doing great.”

Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Jeffery W. Carroll later shared that the suspect was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives at the Washington Hilton, where he was allegedly staying as a guest. Carroll added that the suspect was not struck by gunfire, sharing there are no other suspects, believing he acted alone.

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, shared the suspect would be arraigned on Monday and would be charged with two counts using a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as one count assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Though, officials said they were early on in the investigation, indicating additional charges were likely to come.