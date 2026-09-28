Kate Steinberg Pays It Forward as Hollywood Grooming Marks 25 Years of Helping LA’s Shelter Dogs

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Over the last 25 years, Chuck and Yael Rubin have helped over 5,000 shelter dogs get groomed for adoption across SoCal. In honor of the milestone, the Hollywood Grooming team enlisted content creator and animal lover Kate Steinberg to host their 2026 gala, happily giving her a chance to give back.

“Hollywood Grooming does incredible work for shelter dogs across the Los Angeles area. For many of these dogs, a grooming session might be their very first bath, haircut or gentle interaction with a human,” Steinberg told TheWrap of Thursday’s event at The Sun Rose Hotel on the Sunset Strip. “The groomers are often the first ones to show these dogs that human touch can be safe, calming and kind — that they’re going to be OK. That experience alone can make a real difference in a dog’s chances of getting adopted.”

“After more than 10 years on social media, what lights me up most is making people smile and helping the animals that need it most,” she continued. “If I can showcase a foundation like Hollywood Grooming or a rescue dog and reach even one person, then I know I’m doing my job.”

The afternoon fundraiser featured brunch and customizable bandanas for your pets, as well as an awards ceremony with honors dedicated to both staff and longtime clientele.

“We always think about that dog that we make pretty at the shelter and find him a home and get him out of the cage, but it’s actually much more than that,” Chuck told the crowd. “It’s creating memories for life with that dog, with the family, with the kids — a lot more than just getting them out of the shelter.”

“Our dream, really, is all over the country groomers will go and help dogs,” Yael added. “That’s why we want the foundation to grow, so we can support that.”

“What an honor it was to work with Chuck and Yael. They’re two of the kindest people I’ve ever met, and their passion for helping rescue dogs is infectious. Hearing their story — starting 25 years ago with a single mobile grooming van, to now helping over 5,000 shelter dogs get groomed (and adopted) — is inspiring in so many ways,” Steinberg further shared. “It truly goes back to their character and selflessness, they’re not in this for the recognition, they just want to help as many dogs find homes as possible.”