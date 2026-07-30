Katie Couric’s Social Media Strategy: Clap Back at ‘Idiots’ in Her Mentions

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Katie Couric has a specific plan for using her social media: clap back at “idiots.”

On Wednesday’s episode of the “Is This Working?!” podcast, Couric walked through her preferred way to use Threads. She generally keeps her interactions to a minimum, but lately she hasn’t been able to help responding to trolls and “idiots” in her mentions. Although the interactions can be exhausting, she admits that the process has also been an enjoyable way to spend some time.

“I do like to have fun and I think in some ways I have this outgoing, bubbly, dare I say, personality,” Couric said. “I try not to use the P word. I try not to use the P word. Someone just wrote something about me being perky on Threads, and I honestly wanted to read this guy the riot act. But he was saying he appreciated it because I’ve been sort of doing some clapbacks on Threads lately, just because I’m just sort of tired of idiots.”

You can watch the full interview yourself below.

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She continued: “Most of my work on Threads, Connor, my best work on Threads is basically in the comments. I don’t really post that much stuff just out of the blue. But I do comment when I find people to be particularly idiotic.”

Couric has certainly been on a tear in her mentions. A look through her Threads account shows her firing off replies to a number of posters — both those tagging her and people posting about her in general. In one post, she defended Anthony Fauci from someone posting hateful comments about him.

“Anthony Fauci is a national hero,” she wrote. “Please go back to school and this time don’t skip science class.”

In another post, Couric went after Donald Trump following his attacks on Kaitlan Collins during the White House Correspondents Dinner.

“He’s beyond disgusting,” Couric wrote. “Ladies and gentlemen, the President of the United States.”

A third has her calling out a user who posted a message celebrating Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as “the all time best.”

“Is this The Onion,” Couric asked in response.

These are just a few of the many responses Couric has been letting fly on her social media platform of choice. Some people find catharsis in blocking the idiots, but Couric seems to be thriving on calling them out.