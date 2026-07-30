Chris Cuomo Ironically Runs Sleep Tech Ads While Trolling Trump for Dozing at Lindsey Graham Funeral

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Chris Cuomo ran sleep tech ads during his eponymous podcast on Thursday moments after trolling President Donald Trump for apparently falling asleep during Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-South Carolina) funeral.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Chris Cuomo Project,” the host brought up the fact that while the 80-year-old president still has energy left in the tank, his constant doze-offs are a clear sign he’s “past his power curve.”

“Look at the poll numbers on Trump. You’re now over seven in 10 who believe he’s not focused on the right things,” Cuomo said, pulling up an image of the president at Graham’s ceremony. “You see him sleeping? That’s because he’s an old man who’s past his power curve. Now, don’t sleep on his energy, pun intended, because he’s got plenty left in the tank. But this is not the guy who beat you in 2015. And if you want to win in the midterms, fix America first.”

Shortly after his breakdown of Trump’s poll numbers and sleepy nature, Cuomo ran an ad for the Chilipad 2.0 from tech company Sleep.me — a new product that helps users avoid screentime and regulate body temperatures to get to sleep faster and stay in a deeper sleep longer.

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“This is why I want these people to advertise. Screen time near bedtime is bad,” Cuomo said in the ad break. “OK, the reason you’re not getting restful sleep has to do with a lot of different factors. One of them is that you don’t allow yourself to cool down before bedtime emotionally and, from a temperature perspective, because they’re connected.”

It is well-documented that many of President Trump’s most unhinged and angry posts on Truth Social come late in the night or very early in the mornings – a sign the president suffers from poor sleep and then plays catch-up in various meetings (or funerals) during the day.

A new ad partnership with a sleep company while ridiculing Trump for falling asleep in public and being past his prime? It’s at the very least a hilariously ironic move from the independent journalist and his “Chris Cuomo Project.”