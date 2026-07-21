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Kaylee Hottle, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Star, Dies at 19

The actress was killed in a car accident, her father shares

Kaylee Hottle attends the world premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylee Hottle attends the world premiere of "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on March 25, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Kaylee Hottle, a deaf actress best known for playing the character Jia in both 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” and 2024’s “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire,” died Tuesday in a car accident in Maryland. She was 19.

Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed the news in an emotional 23-minute-long Facebook livestream early Tuesday conducted entirely in ASL. In it, Hottle explained that he was flying from Texas to Maryland to claim his daughter’s body.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” Hottle captioned the video. He informed TMZ, who was the first to report the news of Hottle’s passing, that he learned that his daughter had been involved in a major car accident in Frederick, Maryland, and that law enforcement officials later called him to inform him that her heart had stopped on her way to the hospital.

Honoree Sylvia Bugg, PBS, speaks onstage during the 9th Annual ColorComm Conference at The Beverly Hilton on July 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ABA)
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Born on May 1, 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia, Hottle comes from a multi-generational deaf family. She began her career appearing in commercials, including one for video relay service Convo. It was her appearance in that commercial that caught the attention of an assistant director who worked on 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island” and later recommended her to the “Godzilla vs. Kong” producers.

She made her feature film debut in that 2021 blockbuster playing Jia, the adopted daughter of Rebecca Hall’s Dr. Ilene Andrews who forms a bond with King Kong through sign language. Hottle reprised the role in 2024’s “Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire” and earned a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her work in the film.

In addition to her role in the “Godzilla vs. Kong” films, Hottle also appeared in a 2021 episode of “Magnum P.I.” Season 4.

The Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, Texas, where Hottle attended as a student, grieved her death on Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland,” the school wrote. “Our hearts are with Kaylee’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time.”

“We recognize this loss will have a significant impact on our TSD community,” the institution added. “Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”

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Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

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