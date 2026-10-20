Keanu Reeves in Talks to Join ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’ at Paramount

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Keanu Reeves is in talkss to star in Paramount Pictures’ reimagining of “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” opposite Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok), who is attached to reprise his role from the original critically acclaimed South Korean film, The Wrap has learned.

James Wan is set to direct and produce alongside Michael Clear and Jason Blum via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, Lee via Big Punch Global, Sylvester Stallone and D. Matt Geller via Balboa Productions, and Chris S. Lee via B&C Group.