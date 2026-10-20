Keanu Reeves in Talks to Join ‘The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil’ at Paramount

Keanu Reeves is in talkss to star in Paramount Pictures’ reimagining of “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” opposite Don Lee (aka Ma Dong-seok), who is attached to reprise his role from the original critically acclaimed South Korean film, The Wrap has learned.
James Wan is set to direct and produce alongside Michael Clear and Jason Blum via Blumhouse Atomic Monster, Lee via Big Punch Global, Sylvester Stallone and D. Matt Geller via Balboa Productions, and Chris S. Lee via B&C Group.
Eric Pearson wrote the latest script, based on previous drafts by Shay Hatten and Brian Helgeland.
The original film screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the film “tells of a police officer and a crime boss who reluctantly team-up to track down a serial killer. With each having their own motives to capture the killer, double-crosses and cat-and-mouse games ensue, along with a heaping helping of police versus criminals and gang versus gang action.”
Lorenzo di Bonaventura has come on board to produce. Helgeland and Billy Acumen will executive produce.
More to come…