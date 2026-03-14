Keke Palmer Declines Uncomfortable Marriage Proposal During SXSW Appearance: ‘I Don’t Know You’ | Video

Keke Palmer received a surprise marriage proposal when a fan rushed the stage during her Friday SXSW 2026 appearance.

Palmer hosted a live taping of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast during the annual Austin-based event, where she was joined by her “I Love Boosters” co-stars Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu and Eiza González. However, the fun appearance took a bizarre turn when a male fan approached the stage, kneeled down on the ground and presented Palmer with a ring box.

In the video, first shared by TMZ, Palmer kindly turned down the overeager fan, noting, “I can’t marry you. I don’t know you. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, sir.”

At first, a shocked Palmer thought the situation may’ve been a purposeful prank. However, staffers and audience members quickly shut down Palmer’s prank theory, prompting someone in the crowd to state, “She needs security.”

Before long, several staffers, including what appeared to be one of Palmer’s security guards, surrounded the gentleman as he remained on his knees, determined for a “yes” from the actress.

After some time, the fan was escorted out of the podcast taping, with Palmer’s “I Love Boosters” co-star Taylour Paige quipping, “I’m surprised you didn’t hit him with a, ‘Sorry to this man.’” This was a clear reference to Palmer’s 2019 meme, where she failed to recognize Vice President Dick Cheney during a Vanity Fair interview.

A man tried to propose to @KekePalmer during her event with the cast of I Love Boosters at SXSW. “I can’t marry you I don’t know you,” said Palmer, who asked if it was a prank and joked she thought they were bringing back Punk’d.



“I’m suprised you didn’t hit him with a sorry to… pic.twitter.com/9UGfc6xyHQ — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) March 13, 2026

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is,” Palmer said at the time after being presented with a photo of Cheney. “I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

Watch footage of the surprising SXSW incident above.