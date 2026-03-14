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Keke Palmer Declines Uncomfortable Marriage Proposal During SXSW Appearance: ‘I Don’t Know You’ | Video

“I’m surprised you didn’t hit him with a, ‘Sorry to this man,'” her “I Love Boosters” co-star Taylour Paige adds, referencing Palmer’s viral meme

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer at the "Baby, This is Keke Palmer Live" during SXSW Conference & Festivals (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer received a surprise marriage proposal when a fan rushed the stage during her Friday SXSW 2026 appearance.

Palmer hosted a live taping of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast during the annual Austin-based event, where she was joined by her “I Love Boosters” co-stars Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu and Eiza González. However, the fun appearance took a bizarre turn when a male fan approached the stage, kneeled down on the ground and presented Palmer with a ring box.

In the video, first shared by TMZ, Palmer kindly turned down the overeager fan, noting, “I can’t marry you. I don’t know you. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry, sir.”

At first, a shocked Palmer thought the situation may’ve been a purposeful prank. However, staffers and audience members quickly shut down Palmer’s prank theory, prompting someone in the crowd to state, “She needs security.”

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Before long, several staffers, including what appeared to be one of Palmer’s security guards, surrounded the gentleman as he remained on his knees, determined for a “yes” from the actress.

After some time, the fan was escorted out of the podcast taping, with Palmer’s “I Love Boosters” co-star Taylour Paige quipping, “I’m surprised you didn’t hit him with a, ‘Sorry to this man.’” This was a clear reference to Palmer’s 2019 meme, where she failed to recognize Vice President Dick Cheney during a Vanity Fair interview.

“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, I don’t know who this man is,” Palmer said at the time after being presented with a photo of Cheney. “I mean, he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”

Watch footage of the surprising SXSW incident above.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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