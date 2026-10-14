Security Footage of Kelly Clarkson’s Visit to Store She Slammed for ‘Pretty Woman’ Treatment Revealed

Footage of Kelly Clarkson’s visit to Brooklyn novelty shop Art of Play, which she accused of giving her the “Pretty Woman” treatment, has surfaced online.

On Tuesday evening, podcaster Pablo Torre posted security camera footage of Clarkson’s visit to Art of Play on Saturday, where she said she was snubbed after inquiring about buying a $15,000 automaton bird named Molly.

In the video, Clarkson is spotted wearing a baseball hat, bright yellow t-shirt and baggy jeans while looking around the store with her children. “The Voice” judge can be seen standing in front of the automaton bird in-question, before flagging down an employee. However, their conversation is not documented by the security footage.

Later in the footage, Clarkson and the employee part ways, with the latter going on to assist another customer in the store. Clarkson goes on to speak with a different store employee, where she is seen gesturing and appears to be upset. Clarkson’s visit at Art of Play lasted less than five minutes, per the video.

Watch the full footage below.

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This video footage marks the latest in the ongoing feud between Clarkson and the novelty store, whose owner Adam Rubin accused the singer of putting his employees “in danger” over the drama.

“We are afraid for the safety of our shopkeepers. Kelly Clarkson has put us in danger,” he told Inside Edition. “Things changed when she used her platform to attack us. It’s just social warfare.”

He added: “When Kelly came in, the shop was crowded. She was dressed like everybody else in the shop. We treated her like a normal person, but apparently that did not live up to her expectations.”

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A representative for Clarkson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The drama all started on Saturday, when Clarkson took to X and accused a sales associate of looking at her “as if I couldn’t afford” to shop there.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in ‘Pretty Woman.’ For sure, check it out.”

As countless fans began leaving negative reviews for Art of Play following Clarkson’s post, the store pushed back on her narrative.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the owners explained on Sunday. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale.”

The statement added: “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

The back-and-forth didn’t stop there, however. Clarkson doubled down on her criticism, writing in one pointed follow-up post: “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it.”

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with,” the pop star wrote on X. “So the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool.”

“And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things,” she continued. “I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”