Kid Rock Slams Conan O’Brien’s ‘Political’ Oscars Dig as ‘Not A Very Good’ Joke

Kid Rock fired back at Conan O’Brien after he was the butt of a joke during the host’s Oscars monologue Sunday night.

The performer took to social media Monday with some thoughts on the ribbing, in which the former late night and podcast host joked that right-wing viewers who don’t want the Oscars to get political can tune into Kid Rock’s alternative telecast being filmed down the street at Dave & Buster’s. The bit was of course a nod to the musician’s Turning Point USA alternative for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show last month.

Unsurprisingly, Kid Rock was not a fan.

“I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one,” he wrote on X.

He added: “Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring/summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom — make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour – The Road To Nashville. There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”

I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one.



Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom – make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my… https://t.co/krNt2iJnHP — KidRock (@KidRock) March 16, 2026

O’Brien’s joke invoked the heavily lambasted All-American Halftime Show that Kid Rock headlined as counter-programming to the fact that Bad Bunny was performing at the official Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock,” O’Brien said. “It’s at the Dave & Buster’s down the street.”

The All-American Halftime Show earned 20 million views on YouTube by the Monday after the Super Bowl — but that still put it far short of coming close to competing with the numbers Bad Bunny put up. Kid Rock performed with Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

What the show did get was summarily dragged across social media for being an awkward show that seemed like it had been partially filmed before being aired – compared to Bad Bunny, who did his performance live on the field.