LaKeith Stanfield Departs ‘Molepeople’ as Ben Wheatley Replaces Rob Savage as Director

LaKeith Stanfield has departed horror film “Molepeople” as Ben Wheatley is replacing Rob Savage as the director on the project, TheWrap has learned.

Savage stepped away due to scheduling conflicts. His latest film, “Other Mommy” is nearing $100 million worldwide.

Nathan Elston wrote the script. The story follows a man who descends into the abandoned tunnels beneath New York City, where he discovers a twisted society living under the streets.

The film will be released on Aug. 27, 2027.

Jason Blum, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules and James Harris are producing. Ryan Turek, Tracy Rosenblum, Elston and Savage are executive producing. The film will be co-financed and co-produced by Blumhouse Atomic Monster and Paramount Primal, with Paramount handling worldwide distribution.

Wheatley’s latest action thriller, “Normal,” starring Bob Odenkirk and written by “John Wick” creator Derek Kolstad, premiered at TIFF’s Midnight Madness program ahead of its April 2026 theatrical release. Wheatley made his debut with “Down Terrace,” followed by “Kill List,” which earned six British Independent Film Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Screenplay.

His “Sightseers” was selected for Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, followed by the cult favorite “A Field in England” and his acclaimed adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s “High-Rise,” starring Tom Hiddleston. His subsequent work includes “Free Fire,” executive produced by Martin Scorsese, “Rebecca” for Netflix, “In the Earth,” and Warner Bros.’ “Meg 2: The Trench,” starring Jason Statham. His experimental feature “Bulk” premiered at Edinburgh in 2025, further cementing his reputation for bold, original filmmaking.

Wheatley is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.