LaKeith Stanfield to Play Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s ’48 Hours in Vegas’

LaKeith Stanfield will star as Dennis Rodman in Lionsgate’s “48 Hours in Vegas,” the studio announced on Friday.

Rick Famuyiwa is set to direct and will write the next draft of the screenplay, which was written by Jordan VanDina.

The official synopsis is as follows: The film is inspired by Rodman’s legendary trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, when his Chicago Bulls were on the verge of completing their second consecutive three-peat championship in eight years. The story follows Rodman through two days in Sin City and his madcap (possibly true) adventures.

“I’m genuinely excited to help create an exhilarating, joyful work that both honors and thoughtfully examines the legacy of Rodman and fellow trailblazers,” Laketih said in a statement to TheWrap. “Those who moved to the beat of their own drum, undeterred by the obstacles placed before them, then and now.”

Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added: “Dennis Rodman is more than a basketball player, more than a personality—he’s an entire cultural phenomenon. His bold style and physical presence, combined with an iconic persona, created a larger-than-life impact on and off the court. There’ll never be another like him. LaKeith and the incredibly talented team on this film will bring the legend to life in this most extraordinarily unbelievable story.”

Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood will produce. Ari Lubet, Dennis Rodman and Lucy Kitada will executive produce. Nikki Baida will co-produce.

Meredith Wieck and Pavan Kalidindi will oversee for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik brokered the deals on behalf of the studio.

Stanfield’s credits include “The Book of Clarence,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Atlanta” and “Sorry to Bother You.” Famuyiwa recently directed episodes of “The Mandalorian” and “Ahsoka” and executive produces “The Chi.”

The Insneider first reported the news.