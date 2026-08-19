Larry David Recalls ‘Dust-Up’ With Trump Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Says ‘Deal With the Devil’ Ended Their Friendship

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Larry David finally expanded on his heated fallout with former friend and Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in part detailing the infamous 2021 argument in Martha’s Vineyard in which he called the litigator “disgusting.”

David explained his thoughts on ending their friendship in a new profile of Dershowitz for The Atlantic, citing when the lawyer joined President Donald Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment trial in 2020. The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” creator and star said Dershowitz made a “deal with the devil” that led to their friendship coming to a close.

“I don’t know why he’s still thinking and talking about me,” David said. “I have lots of confrontations on my show but rarely in life. And then only if I think I can take them in a fight. Hence the Dershowitz dust-up.”

He added: “I’m loath to say anything mean because he’s been so ostracized. But he only has himself to blame. He made a deal with the devil. Literally. And I’d bet the devil hasn’t said a word to him since the impeachment.”

Dershowitz also acknowledged the falling out in his conversation with The Atlantic, saying, “Larry David doesn’t talk to me anymore. He screams and yells at me when he sees me.”

News first broke of the Martha’s Vineyard confrontation in 2022 when Dershowitz spoke to The New Yorker.

“What happened is — it’s interesting because I was having lunch with a very radical lawyer who loves me. I mean, he disagrees with me. We argue all the time … So I was having lunch with him and then a number of other people were there. Suddenly, Larry David walks in to buy some groceries. I say, ‘Hey. Hi, Larry,’ and he turns away, and he just walks away,” he said at the time. “I say, ‘Larry, can’t we at least talk?’ He said, ‘No. You’re disgusting.’”

Dershowitz was further hurt following the death of his son Elon when David chose not to send his condolences. David told The Atlantic that he wishes he had reached out despite them not talking.

“I certainly regret not [reaching out],” David said. “As I said on ‘Curb’ once, ‘I think of nice things. I just don’t act on them.’”