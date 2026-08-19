Fox News Panel Freaks Out Over Good-Looking Democrats: ‘Even in a Tight T-Shirt, It’s Still Socialism’

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Fox News is struggling to grapple with attractive Democrats that are continuing to push socialism.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Outnumbered,” Ainsley Earhardt ran down a list of Democrats who have been looking good on social media. She tried to warn her viewers that just because these politicians were looking hot in their thirst traps it shouldn’t distract them from the dangers of them stumping for socialism in the country.

“El-Sayed is out in these tight T-shirts,” Earhadt said. “AOC with her pretty smile. She’s beautiful. She’s got the red lipstick. You have Mamdani, always smiling, always seemingly positive. It doesn’t make their philosophy any less dangerous, right?”

Earhardt: El-Sayed is out in these tight T shirts. AOC with her pretty smile. She's beautiful. She's got the red lipstick. You have Mamdani. It doesn't make their philosophy any less dangerous, right? pic.twitter.com/TPIPjXN7jg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 19, 2026

She continued: “You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig. You can put them all over TikTok, you can put them all over Instagram and all over Facebook, or whatever their platforms are but socialism always fails. Even with lipstick on, even with a tight T-shirt, it’s still socialism and it fails.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) recently defended herself appearing on Twitch streamer Hasan Piker’s channel and her fellow Democrats harder push on social media. She explained pulling away from those for more traditional media in the last election was a contributing factor in their loss.

“Much hay was made about the fact that we lost young men in the last election, and many of the same consultants that are wringing their hands today were the same ones talking about how we need to go on Joe Rogan and we need to be not so willing to engage in cancel culture,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “When we look at our elections that have happened, we have lost young people. The fact of the matter is that Democrats can go on Joe Rogan. Democrats can go on Fox News. Democrats have a responsibility to build a winning coalition.”

She added: “Young people are engaging in mediums and conversations that we have a responsibility to attend to and be responsive to. Oftentimes when people are doing that Monday morning quarterbacking (of) what demographics voted where, the big one that’s being ignored is the generational tidal wave. Millennials are not punk kids anymore. We’re grown adults with mortgages and kids. That generation is starting to be decisive at the polls. And there is anger at being ignored, sidelined (and) having our economic futures mortgaged by the generations that came before us on everything, from the economy to climate.”

You can watch the Fox News clip in the video above.