Amber Ruffin Roasts Skydance’s ‘Dumb Name’ After Warner Bros. Merger: ‘That’s a My Little Pony’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

“Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin returned Tuesday night with another round of “Amber Says What?,” in which she addressed the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger and mocked the joint company’s name, joking, “Skydance? That’s not a company. That’s a My Little Pony.”

After Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery was made official, chairman and CEO David Ellison announced that the joint studios’ new name would be “Skydance,” after his original production and financing company. The move has been met with criticism from analysts both within and outside of Hollywood, and Ruffin joined this week the chorus of voices that have made known their disapproval of Ellison’s decision.