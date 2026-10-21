Seth Meyers Pauses Monologue After Torchy’s Tacos Joke Falls Flat: ‘Let’s Do That One Again Tomorrow’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers paused his Tuesday monologue after a joke about a Torchy’s Tacos lawsuit fell flat, telling longtime head writer and producer Alex Baze, “Let’s do that one again tomorrow.”

Meyers was in the middle of wrapping up his Tuesday night monologue when he got to a news story involving a Torchy’s Tacos customer suing the chain in Texas after allegedly finding a cow’s tooth in her food. Teeing up a photoshopped image of a restaurant worker missing a tooth, Meyers joked, “‘Yes,’ said an employee, ‘… a cow’s tooth.’”

The joke was met with more muted laughter than usual from the “Late Night” audience, even as Meyers kept a straight face to give it several more moments to sink in. The host then turned to address his head writer.

“Let’s do that one again tomorrow, Baze. But, like, tomorrow, just write a completely different punchline and don’t tell me about it,” Meyers instructed. “Just catch me off-guard with it. I think we’re going to crack this one.”

You can check out Meyers’ full Tuesday “Late Night” monologue below.

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Earlier in the night, Meyers touched on President Trump‘s recent Truth Social update that the Washington, D.C. Reflecting Pool is repaired and “70% filled with water” and “looking good.” The post prompted Meyers to question Trump’s decision to go into politics instead of a different field.

“Oh, man, well, you keep us posted,” Meyers told the president, adding, “I think Trump missed his calling as a condo board president. ‘The koi pond is almost filled, and the new mailbox keys are in. Come find me when you can.’”

Meyers subsequently mocked Trump again over the president’s recent remarks about a late friend who allegedly died from COVID and suffered from being “the three worst things,” listing them as “rich, heavy and old.” The comment made Meyers question Trump’s self-awareness.

“Uh, remind you of anyone?” Meyers asked in response to the president’s remark, adding, “‘He was rich, heavy and old,’ is going to be Melania’s entire eulogy.”