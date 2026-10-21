Jimmy Fallon Mocks Trump’s ‘Really, Really Desperate’ Midterm Campaign Blitz

Jimmy Fallon came out swinging against Donald Trump during Tuesday’s monologue for “The Tonight Show,” mocking everything from the president’s approval rating to his midterm campaign blitz.

Fallon notably got a big reaction from his studio audience after he referred to Trump as an “orange [thing] that [keeps] getting slammed” while discussing updates ahead of the midterm elections.

“President Trump is in the news,” Fallon said. “That’s right, Trump and the Republicans continue to struggle in the polls. And the midterm elections are now officially two weeks away. Yep, it’s 14 days until the election and 15 days until Trump claims it was rigged.”

He added: “How does your family celebrate the midterms? Do you watch Trump meltdown on election night or wait until the next morning? Either way, it’s exciting.”

As Fallon continued, he touched on Trump’s record-low approval rating, joking that the president’s staffers refer to the numbers as “fun sized” this time of year.

“I think Trump is running out of ideas,” Fallon went on. “First he offered people $5,000 and today he said, ‘If you vote Republican, you can be my press secretary.’ It’s five days at the White House. Why not? It’s a good gig.”

Fallon then joked that Trump is “trying everything” ahead of the midterms and amid his low approval numbers. “He just asked Nathan Fielder to make a documentary about him called, ‘You Can See Everything … But the Epstein Files.’”

“You can tell Trump is worried about the midterms, because he’s currently on a nationwide campaign blitz – hitting seven states in seven days,” Fallon said. “The states are denial, anger, bargaining, depression, desperation, really desperate and really, really desperate.”

Fallon then mocked Trump for once again mentioning his cognitive tests at a rally, noting, “I’d love to meet the voter who is like, ‘The economy is a mess, we’re at war, but the man knows his giraffes.’”

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Watch Fallon’s full monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.