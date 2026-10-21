Michael Kosta Briefly Pauses ‘Daily Show’ Monologue as Crowd Erupts Over Trump Dig

Michael Kosta briefly paused his monologue on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show” after the studio audience erupted in applause over a jab at President Donald Trump.

After weighing in on Jaime West, the Democratic candidate for Fayette County Council District 4 who went viral for a slurred television interview, Kosta told his audience he was moving on “to someone who is not drunk but somehow equally incoherent.” He then named dropped Trump, prompting the “Daily Show” crowd to break out into cheers and a round of applause.

After basking in the praised for a handful of seconds, Kosta added: “They’re clapping for the truth.”

Kosta then moved on to why he mentioned Trump in the first place. “With the midterms in the homestretch, he’s also been holding daily rallies in support of embattled Republican candidates,” he said. “And lately, he’s hit upon a very interesting observation about many of these men.”

The “Daily Show” editors cut to a compilation of Trump’s many rally appearances, where he repeatedly commented on the attractiveness of the male GOP candidates.

“Yes, you live your truth, Donald. OK?” Kosta responded. “It doesn’t matter what anyone says. You find a man with a nice, tight ass and take him dancing in your big gay ballroom. Do it.”

Once more, Kosta’s studio audience erupted into a round of applause. But Kosta didn’t stop there.

“MAGA, if you’re upset by this, you are the ones who love Trump because he says whatever he’s thinking. But that’s a double-edged sword,” he continued. “Because sometimes you get, ‘I hate immigrants,’ sometimes you get, ‘Reincarnate me as a desk chair so this guy can sit on my face all day.’”

Though, Kosta later clarified that he didn’t actually think that the president was “secretly gay,” noting, “what he definitely is, is an 80-year-old man.”

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“That’s the age where the filter starts to slip and grandpa just says out loud anything that pops into his head,” he quipped. “Like, leaning over at the restaurant going, ‘We have a very busty waitress today.’”

Watch Kosta’s full “Daily Show” monologue above. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.