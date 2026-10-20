White House Reporter Fires Back After Trump Warns Him He ‘Better Be Careful’ in Oval Office Exchange

Andrew Feinberg, the White House correspondent for The Independent, hit back at Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president singled him out during an Oval Office gaggle with reporters earlier in the day.
While taking questions from the White House press corps in the Oval Office, Trump zeroed in on Feinberg, snapping, “Listen to you. Hey … I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”
As the awkward moment between the journalist and Trump went viral, Feinberg took to X to issue a response to the president’s comment.
“I had told him exactly who I was not five minutes before this exchange,” he wrote.
Feinberg’s response prompted additional reactions, with many questioning the president’s cognitive abilities.
“This is total disinhibition,” one X user responded. “He is not fit for office.”
Another chimed in with, “He has dementia. Media needs to report it.” A third wrote, “Short term memory does fade as one ages…”
Trump has repeatedly dismissed concerns about his cognitive health. Following his May physical examination, White House physician Sean Barbabella said the president remained in excellent health, citing strong neurological and overall physical function.
Trump has repeatedly lashed out at reporters during his second term, including Kaitlan Collins, Rachel Scott, Libbey Dean and Nancy Cordes. He has also targeted journalists and news organizations on Truth Social, including but not limited to The New York Times to Fox News.
A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.