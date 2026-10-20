White House Reporter Fires Back After Trump Warns Him He ‘Better Be Careful’ in Oval Office Exchange

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Andrew Feinberg, the White House correspondent for The Independent, hit back at Donald Trump on Tuesday after the president singled him out during an Oval Office gaggle with reporters earlier in the day.

While taking questions from the White House press corps in the Oval Office, Trump zeroed in on Feinberg, snapping, “Listen to you. Hey … I don’t know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.”