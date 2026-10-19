Trump Accuses Fox News of ‘Trying Too Hard to Be Politically Correct’ in Truth Social Tirade

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It seems as though Fox News may have lost President Donald Trump for good, because he’s once again calling the network out for going against his agenda.

“Fox spends more time defending Dumocrats, and putting on their views versus their Republican opponent, than at any time in the History of FoxNews [sic],” he wrote early Monday morning on Truth Social. “It’s ridiculous! FoxNews is trying too hard to be Politically Correct! Watch my big Kansas Rally today on RSBN. Great early coverage!”