Trump Accuses Fox News of ‘Trying Too Hard to Be Politically Correct’ in Truth Social Tirade

It seems as though Fox News may have lost President Donald Trump for good, because he’s once again calling the network out for going against his agenda.
“Fox spends more time defending Dumocrats, and putting on their views versus their Republican opponent, than at any time in the History of FoxNews [sic],” he wrote early Monday morning on Truth Social. “It’s ridiculous! FoxNews is trying too hard to be Politically Correct! Watch my big Kansas Rally today on RSBN. Great early coverage!”
Instead, Trump wants his loyal voters to tune into Right Side Broadcasting Network, Joe Seales’ far-right conservative offering on Rumble and YouTube.
This is just the latest screed from the commander-in-chief about what used to be his favorite news network. Earlier this month, he similarly questioned Fox News for avoiding coverage of a rally in Ohio.
“Who makes these decisions at Fox News? Probably the same loser that fired the great Maria Bartiromo because she complained about not being allowed to cover ‘TRUMP,’” he wrote. “Cover our ‘happenings,’ and not the opposition to Greatness for America, or Fox News will soon have the ratings of FAKE NEWS CNN or MSNOW (MSDNC). Remember, Fox tried this act once before, and almost went out of business (and always right before an election!). That can happen again!”
“Why does FoxNews [sic] always put Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Jessica Tarlov, and every Democrat on, saying bad things about the Republican Party and, of course, me?” Trump further asked in September. “I actually think they get more airtime than Pro Republicans … This is why MAGA, and REAL Patriots, will never like Fox! They repeat a completely negative narrative, on and on it goes, and then we get a quick retort. It’s truly amazing that I won all three Elections. The opposition is enormous, but the fight goes on!”