Trump Launches Back-to-Back Attacks on ‘3rd Rate’ Kaitlan Collins and ‘Unattractive’ Maggie Haberman

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Donald Trump once again publicly criticized CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, launching back-to-back attacks against the female journalists on social media.

On Tuesday, the president kicked off his renewed attacks on female journalists by zeroing in on Collins on Truth Social, where he blasted her as a “3rd rate” anchor.

“Very dumb and unhappy Fake News CNN ‘reporter,’ Kaitlan Collins (really low ratings, also!), had a panel where discussions were all FICTION AND LIES,” Trump wrote on Tuesday. “You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate ‘anchors,’ and try to bring credibility back to their once storied network. It is fading FAST! See you all at the Republican National Convention tomorrow night!!!”

In response to Trump’s post, a CNN spokesperson told TheWrap Tuesday evening, “Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust.”

Trump then followed this post up with a scathing rebuke of Haberman, who he suggested “knows less about me than the average reporter ‘on the beat.’” We should note, Haberman received critical acclaim for her 2026 book with Jonathan Swan, “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.”

Trump once more took umbrage with the New York Times’ story that claimed he planned to skip a 9/11 memorial service at Ground Zero because he would be unable to give a speech. Haberman was one of four reporters who contributed to the story.

“Maggot Hagerman continues to say that I did not go to the New York World Trade Center event, but the Pentagon instead, because they wouldn’t let me speak in New York,” he wrote in a separate Truth Social post. “Maggot knows that this is a lie! I have been to the New York solemn ceremony numerous times, and nobody speaks. It is a stated fact that, ‘Politicians and public officials are not permitted to deliver speeches or remarks at the official September 11 anniversary remembrance ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York.’”

“Certainly I would not want to violate that, even if I could,” he continued. “I speak enough, and it just so happens that the strong request was made for me to be at the Pentagon instead, with VP Vance handling our Administration’s representation in New York. Hagerman, unattractive both inside and out, fully knows that her story is made up. She knows less about me than the average reporter ‘on the beat.’ I haven’t spoken to her in a long time, and certainly there was no ‘fact checking’ for her story — There never is!”

As Trump went on, he called on Haberman to “reveal her sources,” claiming that she couldn’t because “they don’t exist.”

“Fake News is getting worse and worse in the U.S.A.” he bemoaned. “It’s very important to comment so that people understand what liars and scoundrels these so-called ‘journalists’ are. They’re angry, and sick, over the fact that I won the Presidential Election three times!”

In this same post, Trump took issue with a New York magazine story that tackled his 9/11 claims, writing, “The Failing New York Magazine wrote a story that I wasn’t down at the World Trade Center after the Tragedy of September 11th, because nobody saw me there. Well, I don’t think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers.”

“I discussed it today during my Remarks on the Ellipse, in Washington, D.C., for Tunnel to Towers,” he added. “Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die. The Fake News doesn’t want to listen, even when they know their story is false. That’s why their approval ratings are at an All Time LOW, but mine are VERY HIGH!”

He then demanded that both Haberman and the New York Magazine retract their statements about him.

Of course, this is not the first time that Trump has taken aim at the press or female reporters, as Kristen Holmes, Collins, Kristen Welker, Catherine Lucey, Jessica Tarlov and Shannon Bream have all faced his wrath these last 19 months.

In fact, earlier this summer, Trump called out Collins at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he compared her to trans actress and influencer Dylan Mulvaney in his speech. Additionally, just last month, he labeled Haberman as a “fake reporter” over the aforementioned 9/11 memorial story – which the Times defended was “based on information from multiple people with knowledge of the discussions and planning around New York’s Sept. 11 ceremony.”

Representatives for the New York Times and New York Magazine did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment regarding Trump’s Tuesday posts.