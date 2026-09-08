Joe Biden Issues Health Update After Son Hunter Said His Cancer Had Spread

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President Joe Biden issued an update on his health while acknowledging Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, noting his radiation treatment “worked as intended.”

“Every September we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This year it’s more personal for me,” the former president wrote in a post shared on X Tuesday. “More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

Biden shared that by the time his doctors found his cancer it had already spread to his bones, but that when prostate cancer is caught early the five-year survival is close to 100%.

“So have the conversation with your doctor,” he said. “Don’t put it off. If you’re at average risk, that conversation should start around 50, and the guidelines now say screening every 2 to 4 years.”

Every September we mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This year it’s more personal for me.



More than 330,000 American men this year will hear the words we did last spring when I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. By the time we found it, it had already spread to my bones.… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 8, 2026

He specifically shared that Black men should get tested earlier because they are nearly 70% more likely to get the disease and “2 to 4 times more likely to die from it.”

“Which is an outrage in the richest country in the world,” he added.

Biden also shared that his “radiation treatment from last fall worked as intended,” adding, “I continue to do the things I care about, like finishing my memoir.”

“It’s my hope and prayer that by sharing our experience and being part of this important conversation, we can help save lives,” he said. “Talk to your doctors. Ask the hard questions. Do it for yourself, and do it for the people who love you. And no matter what, keep the faith.”

His son, Hunter Biden, gave an update on his cancer battle in August. While speaking with BBC Newsnight’s Paddy O’Connell, the former first son noted that his father’s cancer is “not good.” He shared then that his cancer had metastasized into the bones and further.

Biden’s office shared news of his prostate cancer diagnosis in May of 2025. They said then that he was battling an “aggressive” form of the disease.