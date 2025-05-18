Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office announced Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” a statement released by Biden’s office and shared by CNN read.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement also said.

More to come…