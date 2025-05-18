Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

CNN reports the disease has spread to his bones

U.S. President Joe Biden clasps his hands as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC (Credit: Mandel Ngan – Pool/Getty Images)
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, his office announced Sunday.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” a statement released by Biden’s office and shared by CNN read.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family “are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement also said.

More to come…

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

