Sen. Chris Murphy Says Democrats ‘Bear All Responsibility’ for 2024 Loss: ‘You Can’t Defend’ It | Video

Connecticut’s Senator Chris Murphy believes Democrats need to “bear all responsibility” for the loss of the 2024 election, he told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker Sunday.

The pair were speaking about Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book “Original Sin,” which Murphy admitted he hasn’t read. “But I know that I worked with [former President Biden] throughout 2022 on the gun bill, which has saved, by the way, thousands of lives. He was intimately involved in those negotiations.”

“I was in the White House in the fall of 2023 doing an hour and a half long meeting on some really complicated developments in the Middle East, and I saw a president who was in control. So that’s my experience,” he continued. “But I admit that by 2024, the American public had made up their mind, right, that they wanted the Democratic Party to nominate somebody new, and it was absolutely a mistake for the party to not listen to those voters.”

A post-debate poll conducted in the summer of 2024 indicated 72% of respondents believed Biden no longer had the mental and cognitive health to be president. He dropped out of the presidential race in July, giving Vice President Kamala Harris a handful of months to put together a campaign that ultimately proved unsuccessful.

When asked if he feels he bears any responsibility for Harris’ loss, Murphy said, “I think we all bear responsibility. Listen, and I think, you know, we maybe didn’t listen as early as we should have, in part because we have immense loyalty to this man who had led this country out of a pandemic, who had been maybe the most prodigious legislator as a president, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Act, the Bipartisan Gun Bill in a generation.”

“But ultimately, in retrospect, you can’t defend what the Democratic Party did because we are stuck with a mad man, with a corrupt president in the Oval Office, and we should have given ourselves a better chance to win.”

Watch the interview with Sen. Chris Murphy in the video above.