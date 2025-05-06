Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Meet the Press’ Interview: ‘The Dumbest He Sounded in a While’ | Video

Stephen Colbert said that Donald Trump’s “Meet the Press” interview was “the dumbest he sounded in a while,” further mocking the president for saying “I don’t know” when asked if he is obligated to uphold the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments.

The CBS host called his response “the biggest and most alarming takeaway from this interview.”

Colbert then quipped that it’s all over for the country with Trump at the helm. “Well, it’s been great, folks, but that’s it. I think we can roll credits on the United States,” he said.

Trump also told interviewer Kristen Welker “I don’t know” after she asked him if he agrees that, per law, citizens and non-citizens alike are entitled to due process.

“I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know,” said Trump.

Amidst the controversy over deporting people, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on X that due process does not apply to non-citizens, whom he called “foreign trespassers.”

“To be fair, who can remember all the amendments?” asked Colbert, who pointed out that Trump should at least know about the Fifth Amendment — the right not to incriminate yourself — since he invoked it “45o times on a single day.”

Colbert went on to describe the Amendments: “Blah blah blah, that’s the First one. Second Amendment: Pew pew pew pew pew. Third Amendment: ‘Oi, governor, can I sleep in your house?’ And, of course, Fourth: Ain’t no law on the claw.”

He added that if Trump isn’t in upholding U.S. law, “We’re just living in the least popular Dick Wolf show: ‘And Order.’