Supreme Court Needs to ‘Show Some Backbone’ and Stop Trump-Ordered Deportations, Former DOJ Prosecutor Says

If the Supreme Court doesn’t take “drastic steps” to stop President Trump’s illegal deportations, “we really won’t have a country left,” Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor for the Department of Justice said in a grim message on Monday.

Trump has not only refused to comply with the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision uphold a trial judge’s order to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to the U.S. after sending him to an El Salvadorean prison, on Monday he told the country’s president Nayib Bukele that it was time to start deporting U.S. citizens or “homegrown criminals” as well.

Speaking on “Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace,” Weissmann said, “It is now going to be up to the Supreme Court to actually show some steel and backbone, to find that this is in violation of their order and take as drastic steps as they can — and ideally again, unanimously — about what is happening here. Or we really won’t have a country left.”

Weissmann added, “This really is the Rubicon that I was hoping we would never, ever get to.” He mentioned a fellow panelist, former Judge of the United States Court of Appeals, J. Michael Luttig, saying, “Judge Luttig correctly said this was going to happen — and it has.”

Luttig issued a dire warning that Trump is setting the stage to deport anyone who opposes him.

“What Donald Trump is doing today to other residents and citizens of the United States, he could do to any one of us. And the American people must understand that Donald Trump is willing and fully prepared to grab off the street and deport any person in this country that he believes ought not be here. And that includes any of us.”

“You are all taking my breath away with the clarity of your pronouncements,” said Wallace.

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg warned viewers about the legality of deportations in March, saying, “the next one they take could be you.”

