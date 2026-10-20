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Trump Pledges $400 Million to Help GOP Win Midterms as Political Ad Spending Soars

More than $300 million has already gone toward advertising and other campaign efforts, the president says

President Donald Trump speaks on stage at the Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center during a campaign rally on October 03, 2026 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump speaks on stage at the Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center during a campaign rally on October 03, 2026 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
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President Donald Trump said that he has spent or plans to spend more than $400 million to help Republicans win the midterm elections, including on political advertising, as both parties pour billions into television and digital campaigns ahead of Nov. 3.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday, Trump said more than $300 million has already gone toward “Advertising, Direct and Indirect Voter Contact, Rallies, Rally Arenas, Telerallies, Get Out the Vote Programs, Election Integrity, and more.”

Trump did not specify how much was spent on advertising alone or whether the money came from his personal funds or MAGA Inc., his main super PAC. The spending figures have not been independently verified.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the Golden Age of American Innovation Summit at the Institute of Peace on Oct. 8, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)
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The announcement comes amid a surge in political advertising ahead of the midterms. Republicans have spent or reserved approximately $2.2 billion in advertising across federal, state and local races since Sept. 1, compared with $1.8 billion by Democrats, according to the Associated Press.

Outside groups have also become major players in the advertising blitz, spending more than $1.2 billion in competitive congressional races, according to a Washington Post analysis of AdImpact data. In more than 70% of those contests, outside groups accounted for the majority of ad spending.

The spending announcement also follows a separate controversy over Trump’s taxpayer-funded television advertising. The administration bought ads on Fox News, CNN and MS NOW, including 10 placements on CNN and 38 on MS NOW as part of a broader $2.87 million campaign, as TheWrap previously reported, citing Washington Post ad-tracking data.

Following bipartisan criticism of the ads, Trump said Oct. 5 that he would cover the costs himself or through MAGA Inc.

Democratic candidates and their allies have spent more than $163 million on television ads mentioning Trump since Sept. 1, compared with roughly $11 million by Republicans, according to the AP’s analysis of AdImpact data.

Donald Trump speaking to reporters
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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