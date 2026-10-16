Elon Musk Pumps Over $150 Million Into Senate GOP Group, Helping Ken Paxton

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Elon Musk donated $158 million to the super PAC supporting Senate Republicans, with most of that money seemingly going to a group that supports GOP Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

According to new Federal Election Commission filings, obtained by the New York Times, the SpaceX CEO donated $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund PAC on Sept. 9. Then, two weeks later, donated an additional $83 million. It’s said Musk’s two donations made up over half of the political committee’s total receipts for the third quarter of the year.