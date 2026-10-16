New Trump Press Secretary Defends First Day Performance After Criticism: ‘I Really Stepped Up’

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New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia defended her first few days on the job amid intense scrutiny, saying she felt she had “really stepped up” despite the fast onboarding process.

The Trump official appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday evening, where she took a moment to address her critics, who slammed her 14-minute press briefing – where she only took questions from a handful of outlets.

“I got a phone call last Wednesday. I flew out to D.C. on Thursday. I had a meeting on Friday, was offered the job. Flew home to California on Saturday. Flew back to Washington on Sunday. Was asked to start on Monday, Sean, which is Columbus Day,” she said. “And so, it’s a federal holiday. And have a press briefing at 9:30 in the morning on Tuesday. So, what I feel is that I really stepped up to the plate to do the press conference, Sean, with very little prep time.”