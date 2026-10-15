Trump’s New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Didn’t Pass the Bar Exam Despite President Calling Her an Attorney

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s credentials have come under scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report found that the Trump official did not pass the bar exam, despite the president describing her as an attorney.
Per the outlet, citing a source with knowledge, Zacharia did sit for the California bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011. However, she did not pass the test, which is needed to get an official license to practice as a lawyer. Though, she did reportedly pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, which tests a candidate’s understanding of the law and professional ethics.
This update comes after Zacharia sparked confusion on her first day on the job by telling the press gaggle that she passed the bar “when I moved to China.” She followed up this comment with the following statement to media: “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”
Yet, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Zacharia took the bar exam around the time she was planning her wedding to now-husband Tyler Zacharia and preparing to relocate to China. A source with knowledge told TheWrap that Zacharia moved to China with her husband after graduating because of his job at an American private equity firm.
It’s said the new Trump staffer later worked as an associate at Zhong Lun Law Firm, serving on the international practice team. Per the report, Zacharia was able to give legal analysis as she had a law degree and international transaction experience.
Spokesman Steven Cheung told the TheWrap Wednesday evening, “Katie is a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team. She is uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people about all the great things President Trump and his Administration have been doing, and she will do an incredible job as Press Secretary.”
Additionally, a White House official told the WSJ that Zacharia was not hired to work on legal matters for Trump.
Nonetheless, Zacharia has referred to herself as a lawyer throughout her time as a conservative pundit. For instance, while discussing the trial for Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer on an Aug. 31 appearance on Fox News, she stated, “As a lawyer, the procedural steps are absolutely critical to ensure that they get this right.”
The news network also labeled her a legal and political strategist and an attorney on the chyron at the bottom of the broadcast’s screen. A representative for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
On Friday, Trump confirmed Zacharia would replace Karoline Leavitt as his White House press secretary, touting her as an “attorney” in his announcement.
“It is my Great Honor to have just appointed, as Press Secretary, Katie Zacharia,” he wrote at the time. “Katie currently serves as Senior Communications Advisor to Truth Social (Trump Media & Technology Group), where she has been outstanding! A native of California, Katie previously served as Spokesperson and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security. Katie is a distinguished Graduate of Pepperdine University, and the Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, an attorney, and a frequent Commentator on outlets, including Fox News and Newsmax.”
He continued: “She was previously involved in my Campaigns, assisting in key Swing States, where we won 7 out of 7. She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA! I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration. Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.”