Trump’s New Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Didn’t Pass the Bar Exam Despite President Calling Her an Attorney

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New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s credentials have come under scrutiny after a Wall Street Journal report found that the Trump official did not pass the bar exam, despite the president describing her as an attorney.

Per the outlet, citing a source with knowledge, Zacharia did sit for the California bar exam after graduating from Pepperdine University’s law school in 2011. However, she did not pass the test, which is needed to get an official license to practice as a lawyer. Though, she did reportedly pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination, which tests a candidate’s understanding of the law and professional ethics.

This update comes after Zacharia sparked confusion on her first day on the job by telling the press gaggle that she passed the bar “when I moved to China.” She followed up this comment with the following statement to media: “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”