White House Media Ban: Press Attorney Says Trump Legal Battle Signals ‘Dangerous Problem’ for Journalists

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Attorney Theodore Boutrous, who represented CNN, MS NOW and Politico in their First Amendment case against the Trump administration, said that legal victories on this scale are valuable in demonstrating the power of the press. He also warned that President Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize journalists pose a “dangerous problem.”

Federal Judge Timothy Kelly ruled in favor of the press Tuesday, barring the Trump administration from reinstating its ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico reporters’ access to the White House grounds.

The Trump-appointed judge ruled that the three outlets’ reporters must retain access while their lawsuit over the ban proceeds. He also found that the outlets are likely to succeed in arguing that the administration violated the First Amendment.