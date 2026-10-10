Trump Press Secretary’s Past Vaccine Conspiracy Posts, Anti-Constitution Rhetoric Resurface

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One day after President Donald Trump tapped conservative commentator Katie Zacharia to serve as White House press secretary, a series of deleted social media posts touting vaccine conspiracy theories and anti-constitutional rhetoric have resurfaced.

In a new report from The Bulwark, Zacharia’s past social media activity was called into question, highlighting a number of controversial X posts, setting the stage for an uncomfortable start to her highly visible role in the White House.

For instance, in one X post from June 2025, Zacharia called for the Trump administration to “suspend habeas corpus” amid their increased immigration enforcement efforts.

The comment was in direct response to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller writing, “Sanctuary Cities are engaged in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct, defy and dismantle the federal laws of the United States in order to end the sovereignty of the United States. That is the crisis at hand.”

That same month, in another since-deleted post, Zacharia encouraged the federal government to seize control of California. “The federal government under @realDonaldTrump should take over all of California because clearly you can’t be trusted to do a single thing,” she wrote, according to a screenshot from the outlet. “You created the spectacle over and over again. They are solving the problem.”

The comment followed California Gov. Gavin Newsom calling on his constituents to demonstrate peacefully as the federal government took control of the California National Guard and deployed soldiers to Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Newsom’s office responded to Zacharia’s resurfaced posts, blasting them as “alarming.”

“ALARMING! The new press secretary advocated for total federal military takeover of California,” the official account for Gov. Newsom’s press office wrote on X. “But she has since deleted it … finally admitting she knew it was unconstitutional?”

ALARMING! The new press secretary advocated for total federal military takeover of California.



But she has since deleted it … finally admitting she knew it was unconstitutional? pic.twitter.com/tNgl3ZXRgA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 10, 2026

Zacharia’s posts also indicated her stance on vaccines. Namely, the new press secretary was called out for spreading an inaccurate claim that “8 in 10 women had a miscarriage after getting the COVID vaccine.” She also slammed tech mogul Bill Gates as “a eugenicist” who “was pushing for everyone to get a toxic jab.”

Outside of her social media posts, a past podcast appearance, in which she falsely stated that an abortion pill, mifepristone, was the same chemical utilized by Nazis in extermination camps, has resurfaced online – and has been widely criticized.

HOLY FUCKING SHIT. The newly appointed WH Press Secretary thinks the abortion pill contains the same chemicals used in Nazi extermination camps.



Katie Zacharia is gonna make Karoline Leavitt look like a Rhodes Scholar with a PhD in Advanced Truthology.🤡 pic.twitter.com/dahGSCOtYM — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) October 10, 2026

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The heightened scrutiny came less than 24 hours after Trump confirmed on Truth Social that the conservative personality would join his staff, writing, “She has an unblemished record of support, and has been a loyal and brilliant supporter, right from the beginning. She is, likewise, a devoted fan and member of MAGA!”

“I am confident that Katie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next White House Press Secretary, as she has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, the Media, the American People, and my Administration,” he continued. “Katie is replacing the fabulous Karoline Leavitt, who did a fantastic job as Press Secretary.”

Prior to her press secretary appointment, Zacharia served as the senior communications adviser for Truth Social, as well as its parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group. Additionally, earlier this year, Zacharia served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security.