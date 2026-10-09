Trump Picks Conservative Media Commentator Katie Zacharia as White House Press Secretary

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President Donald Trump has offered conservative media commentator Katie Zacharia the job of White House press secretary, a White House official confirmed to TheWrap on Friday. The New York Times first reported Zacharia’s selection. She would succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the role in August.

Zacharia’s potential appointment would continue the revolving door between the Trump administration and conservative media. She currently advises Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, and frequently appears on Fox News, while Leavitt is preparing to join the network as a contributor next month.

Zacharia would also inherit a White House press operation facing a legal battle over media access. The administration has expanded access for podcasters and influencers while fighting CNN, MS NOW and Politico in federal court over restrictions on their press credentials.

“The President has offered Katie Zacharia the position,” a White House official told TheWrap. It was not immediately clear whether she had accepted.

Zacharia previously served as a spokesperson for former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and has worked with Fix California, a conservative nonprofit founded by Trump ally Ric Grenell.

Fox News announced earlier this week that Leavitt would join the network as an on-air contributor beginning Nov. 1.

Leavitt, who became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history when Trump returned to office in January 2025, announced her departure in August to spend more time with her family. Trump said she would remain one of his top outside advisers.

During her tenure, Leavitt helped reshape the White House’s relationship with the press, introducing a designated briefing-room seat for independent journalists, podcasters and social media influencers alongside traditional news organizations.

The administration’s press-access policies have also triggered legal challenges. A federal judge on Thursday extended an order temporarily blocking Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House grounds, allowing the outlets to retain their credentials while he considers longer-term protections.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he expects to rule by Tuesday, Oct. 13, on the outlets’ request for a preliminary injunction. The dispute remains unresolved as the White House prepares for a potential change in its top communications post.