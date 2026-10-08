Trump’s Media Ban Block Extended as Judge Weighs Ruling

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A federal judge on Thursday extended an order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House grounds, allowing the three news organizations to retain their press credentials while he considers whether to impose longer-term protections.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he expects to rule on the outlets’ request for a preliminary injunction by Tuesday, Oct. 13. “Expect a ruling, possibly earlier, but at a minimum by Tuesday,” Kelly said at the conclusion of Thursday’s hearing. The temporary restraining order had been set to expire Thursday, potentially leaving the organizations vulnerable to renewed restrictions.

During Thursday’s hearing, government attorneys defended the ban on national security grounds and argued that the outlets had been offered an opportunity to challenge their exclusion. Attorneys for the news organizations countered that the process was a sham and that Trump had already decided to punish them for unfavorable coverage. Kelly did not rule on the preliminary injunction, leaving the broader First Amendment dispute unresolved.

Kelly initially blocked the ban on Sept. 24, finding that the outlets were likely to succeed on their claim that the administration violated their Fifth Amendment right to due process. In his order, the Trump-appointed judge also expressed skepticism that the restrictions were motivated by legitimate national security concerns, noting that the administration had provided little evidence supporting that justification.

The White House has accused the organizations of spreading false information and publishing sensitive material, pointing to coverage of the Iran war, White House security and other subjects. The outlets argue that the administration’s explanations are an attempt to justify a decision Trump had already made in retaliation for reporting he disliked.

The earlier court order did not resolve a separate dispute over access to presidential travel and press pools. Earlier this week, Politico was excluded from an Air Force One trip despite the restoration of its White House credentials. Other news organizations declined to take its place, underscoring the broader tensions surrounding the administration’s restrictions on press access.