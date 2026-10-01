Trump Administration Buys CNN, MS NOW Ads Amid White House Feud

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The Trump administration is buying taxpayer-funded advertising on CNN and MS NOW — two networks President Donald Trump has simultaneously sought to keep out of the White House — though the ads have not yet begun airing nationally on MS NOW.

The unusual arrangement puts the administration in business with two of its most frequent media targets. Trump has repeatedly derided MS NOW’s ratings, even as his administration is paying to reach its viewers.

The government purchased 10 placements on CNN and 38 on MS NOW as part of a broader advertising campaign totaling nearly $2.87 million, according to ad-tracking data reported by The Washington Post. An MS NOW spokesman told TheWrap that spots already airing in some local markets were not overseen by the national network.

MS NOW said the ads were reviewed under Versant’s existing advertising standards, which allow advertisements expressing divergent political viewpoints. The guidelines also spell out circumstances under which ads can be rejected, including grossly offensive content and certain personal or organizational attacks.

“Accepting advertising does not influence or affect our editorial decisions or our journalism,” the spokesman told TheWrap.

The network said rejecting an otherwise permissible advertisement because of its political viewpoint could raise questions about whether those standards were being applied consistently. MS NOW has continued covering the taxpayer-funded campaign critically, including questions surrounding its purpose, funding and legality.

A CNN spokesperson indicated to TheWrap that the ad met the network’s commercial clearance guidelines and therefore has aired.

The ad buys come amid an ongoing legal battle over the networks’ White House access. CNN was again shut out of the White House TV pool Thursday, despite a federal judge temporarily restoring access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico last week. The White House also blocked CNN from traveling aboard Air Force One last weekend despite the network being scheduled to provide pool coverage, prompting the other television networks to decline to provide a substitute.

The campaign has drawn scrutiny over its cost and political messaging ahead of November’s midterm elections. The spots prominently feature Trump, while the White House has characterized them as public-service announcements promoting patriotism.

Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin and George Whitesides on Thursday called for investigations into whether the campaign violates federal restrictions on using government resources for political purposes. The Department of Homeland Security transferred $20 million to the White House for the advertising campaign, according to Reuters.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr said Wednesday that the ads did not raise concerns warranting an FCC review. Trump has also defended the campaign, arguing that the spots are not election advertising because he is not on the ballot.