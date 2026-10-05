Karoline Leavitt Joins Fox News as Contributor

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Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is joining Fox News Media as a contributor, the network announced Monday.

Leavitt will begin Nov. 1 and provide political analysis and commentary across Fox News Media’s platforms, according to the network.

“Karoline’s firsthand experience in the White House and on the presidential campaign trail gives her a distinct understanding of today’s political landscape,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “We look forward to her providing our audience with authentic and sharp insight across all FOX News Media platforms.”

Leavitt said she was “grateful for the opportunity to continue appearing on FOX News Channel as an official member of the extraordinary team at FOX News Media.”

The move comes a little more than two months after Leavitt stepped down as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, ending a tenure that began with his return to the White House in January 2025. She became the youngest White House press secretary in U.S. history when she took the job.

Trump announced in August that Leavitt would leave the administration to spend more time with her family while remaining an outside adviser. Leavitt subsequently said she would return to MAGA Inc., the Trump-aligned super PAC where she worked before joining his 2024 presidential campaign.

Her move to Fox News will keep her in a prominent television role after she became a frequent presence on cable news while serving as Trump’s chief spokesperson. She has appeared repeatedly on Fox News since leaving the White House.

Leavitt has been part of Trump’s communications operation for several years. She worked as an assistant press secretary during his first administration and later served as comms director for Rep. Elise Stefanik. She ran for Congress in New Hampshire in 2022, winning the Republican primary before losing the general election to Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas. She later served as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The hiring gives Fox News another prominent voice with direct ties to the Trump administration.

Leavitt will follow a path previously taken by other former White House press secretaries at Fox News. Dana Perino joined the network as a contributor in 2009 after serving as President George W. Bush’s press secretary and now co-anchors “America’s Newsroom” and co-hosts “The Five.” Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s final press secretary during his first term, joined Fox News in 2021 and is now a co-host of “Outnumbered.”

MS NOW has similarly made former White House officials a prominent part of its lineup, with former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki and former George W. Bush communications director Nicolle Wallace hosting programs on the network; former Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously worked there as a political analyst.