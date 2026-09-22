Karoline Leavitt Says Reporters Used to Apologize for ‘Unfair’ Press Briefing Questions

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After serving for a year-and-a-half as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt says reporters used to apologize for “unfair” questions following press briefings.

While talking on the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast this week, the former press secretary claimed that journalists were often forced to ask certain questions their editors wanted.

“There’s a performative aspect to the briefing room,” Leavitt said. “In fairness, I think on both sides, right? But definitely with the press, and they have to do that because their bosses are demanding it. There’s been times reporters have even said to me, ‘I’m sorry, I had to ask that today. You know, my bosses really wanted me to ask that.’ They know it’s an unfair question, but they’re not in control of their own livelihood, they are dictated by the editors and the execs at some of these companies.”

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Leavitt stepped down as press secretary at the end of August after Trump announced her departure on his Truth Social page. She had been with the administration since the beginning of his second term.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect,” Trump wrote. “Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

He continued: “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024. Karoline has been one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office. Thank you, Karoline, for a job well done!”

Leavitt became the youngest person to serve as White House press secretary when Trump returned to office in January 2025. Before joining the second Trump admin, Leavitt served as national press secretary for his 2024 presidential campaign and as a spokeswoman for his transition team.