Karoline Leavitt Reflects on Final Day as Trump’s Press Secretary: ‘You Have to Make Sacrifices’

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On Thursday, her last day as White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt reflected on her last year-and-a-half within the Trump administration, calling it the “adventure of a lifetime.”

Leavitt sat down for an interview with NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” during which she offered some further insight into why the birth of her second child inspired her to step away from her White House role. According to the 28-year-old, she found herself wanting to be around more for her two children amid their daily lives.

“Every day as a working mother is a challenge,” Leavitt said, calling it a “balancing act.” “You have to make sacrifices. You have to prioritize your time, and you have to say no to a lot of opportunities that come your way because you want to be there for bedtime with your kids every night.”

Leavitt, who gave birth to her second child with 60-year-old husband Nicholas Riccio in May, further noted that she has “two children at home who deserve and need their mother’s constant attention and presence … welcoming my daughter into this world in May, your heart changes as a mom — only mothers understand that.”

When Leavitt was appointed as Trump’s press secretary at the start of his second presidential term, she was just 27-years-old, making her the youngest person to ever hold the White House position. She has held onto the role for the last 585 days, which is the second-longest tenure of any of Trump’s press secretaries.

“It has been the honor and blessing of my life to serve as his spokesperson. It has been the adventure of a lifetime,” she added.

Leavitt shocked Trump’s supporters and opponents alike when she announced her intention to depart as press secretary earlier this month. After her final day Thursday, she is set to take an as-of-yet undefined position at MAGA Inc., a Trump-friendly super PAC. She previously worked as a spokesperson for the PAC before hopping aboard Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Her permanent replacement as press secretary has not yet been named. Early reports have pointed toward conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings as a potential frontrunner for the role.

“I very much look forward to returning home and spending a lot more time with my kids but continuing to serve as an outside adviser to the president and cheering him on every step of the way over the course of the next two years here in Washington,” Leavitt said Thursday on “Morning in America.”