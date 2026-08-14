Jimmy Fallon Thinks Karoline Leavitt Resigned to Be Around Someone Quieter Than Trump: ‘Her 4-Month-Old’

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“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon addressed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s resignation announcement this week, joking that she wants to be around someone quieter than President Trump, like her four-month-old baby.

“President Trump is looking for a new press secretary after Karoline Leavitt announced she’s stepping down to spend more time with her family,” Fallon told viewers at the top of his Thursday night monologue. “Between the non-stop White House construction and Trump, she wanted to be around something way quieter: a baby.”

“Trump was caught off guard by Leavitt’s decision, and this is strange. Trump is now blaming her resignation on pool vandals,” he further remarked. “Trump was surprised by Leavitt’s decision. She was like, ‘I wanted to wait for a good time, but there hasn’t been one.’”

The “Tonight Show” host went on to joke that he already knows who Trump is considering to fill Leavitt’s role at the White House, a position she has held since he retook office in January 2025: “Trump’s now looking for a replacement who can spin facts and numbers, so another good option is his doctor.”

Fallon also noted that early reports have suggested conservative-leaning CNN commentator Scott Jennings is the frontrunner to replace Leavitt. If true, that would make Jennings yet another former television personality hired to join the Trump administration — such as Jeanine Pirro, Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy.

“We’re just lucky Trump turned on his TV to a news channel. We were this close to Press Secretary Bluey,” Fallon joked.

The “Tonight Show” host subsequently poked fun at The Washington Post’s bombshell report earlier this week, which revealed that President Trump escaped an Iran assassination threat in July when he switched planes after a NATO summit in Turkey by riding secretly inside a catering truck.

“Of course, when hiring someone, it’s also about personality, you know?” Fallon explained. “You got to think, like, ‘Who am I OK being stuck inside a catering truck with?’ You know what I’m saying? You gotta think ahead.”