Rachel Maddow Finds It Hard to Tell Which of Trump’s Fox News Hires Is Doing the Worst Job

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Rachel Maddow slammed President Trump on Monday night for appointing multiple former Fox News personalities to his cabinet, remarking that it is hard to tell which of them is doing “the worst job” right now.

“The Pentagon is now reportedly sending out emails [to troops] asking, ‘Hey, does anybody have any ideas on how to win this war?’” the anchor noted at the top of her segment. “MS NOW has not confirmed that reporting, but I don’t know what we expected to happen when Trump nominated a weekend Fox News host with a documented drinking problem to be the U.S. Secretary of Defense.”

The “Rachel Maddow Show” host went on to further trash Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s appointment, pointing to the former Fox News host’s decision to fire former head of U.S. Cyber Command Gen. Timothy Haugh from his position last year.

“Now, we are losing a war with Iran, and [Hegseth is] sending mass emails asking if anybody in the military has any ideas for how to win,” she recapped. “Hegseth’s big idea appears to be testing all our troops for testosterone because, sure, we definitely need more of that more than we need Cyber Command.”

“That said, if you’re keeping track of who’s doing the worst job as a high-profile former Fox News host in the Trump administration, it’s got to be a race between Hegseth at the Pentagon and Jeanine Pirro at the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Maddow added. She then spent several minutes detailing all of the setbacks that have beset Pirro since she took her position in Washington under Trump.

“The first sign that things weren’t going great in Pirro’s office was when grand juries in D.C. started refusing to indict the people Pirro wanted to charge with crimes,” Maddow said. “Grand juries almost never fail to return indictments when prosecutors ask for them, but Jeanine Pirro’s office had to dismiss nearly a dozen cases when she was only three weeks into the job.”

“As of April of this year, judges had tossed out nearly a dozen gun cases brought by Pirro’s office. That’s something federal judges in D.C. had rarely ever done before,” the host continued. “And, of course, there was the criminal investigation Pirro opened into the Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, which collapsed under the weight of its own absurdity within months.”

Maddow additionally noted that Pirro’s office dropped its case Friday against the man it had alleged was responsible for Reflecting Pool damages after Trump’s renovations. Despite initially accusing the man in question of vandalism, Pirro’s office said in court filings that the pool’s issues were instead the result of a botched renovation by Trump’s chosen contractor.

As Maddow explained on Monday, Trump was not happy with Pirro’s decision.

“He said she ‘choked’ and ‘folded like an umbrella,’” Maddow recalled. “I was kind of excited to hear that because I don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve heard the president with a three-syllable word.”