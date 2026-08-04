Jimmy Fallon Celebrates Trump’s Promise That ‘Perimeters’ of Iran Deal Reached: ‘Real News Is That He Has a Thesaurus’

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President Trump announced on Saturday that “perimeters of a deal” have been reached in Iran, prompting celebration from Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. But the NBC host’s excitement more so stemmed from the fact that Trump now seemingly “has a thesaurus.”

During his monologue, Fallon noted that Trump told press that he specifically called off strikes on Iran because the “perimeters of a deal” had been agreed to. This isn’t the first time the president has said something along those lines, though, which Fallon was equally quick to point out.

“A couple months ago, he had the outline of a deal, and before that, he had the framework of a deal,” he said. “I think the real news is that he has a thesaurus.”

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Fallon also poked fun at how Trump has been handling the war in Iran thus far, specifically highlighting a recent meeting at Camp David.

“Speaking of, over the weekend, Trump held a cabinet meeting at Camp David to discuss the situation in Iran,” Fallon added. “I’m not saying that they’re out of ideas, but the best option they came up with was pinning the war on Dr. Fauci.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon joked that it might be asking “too much” of Trump to get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, considering “he can’t even reopen the pool in his backyard.”

The “Tonight Show” host was, of course, referring to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which is still recovering from the renovation problems it had earlier this year. This week, Trump’s own Justice Department refuted his claims that the pool had been vandalized, instead admitting that it was shoddy construction work.

“At this point, Trump’s thinking about draining the water, covering it in green felt, and turning it into a reflecting pool table,” Fallon joked.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.