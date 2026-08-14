Trump Admin Asks Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom Construction Amid Appeal

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President Donald Trump’s administration wants to continue building his $400 million White House ballroom with the Supreme Court’s help, just a week after a federal appeals court ruled above-ground construction must be stopped pending congressional approval.

His solicitor general on Friday asked the court to undo the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit’s 2-1 decision last week to pause renovations on the 90,000-square-foot project. At the time, the court stayed its ruling for two weeks to give Trump’s team a chance to petition the Supreme Court — while work continued in the meantime.

“This case involves an extraordinary and unlawful injunction that will halt the ongoing construction of the integrated military complex, including a totally secure ballroom space, at the East Wing of the White House, which is vitally required by national security,” the SG wrote, per the AP.

“Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help,” the D.C. appeals court ruled on Aug. 7, backing a lower court that initially allowed underground work involving a bunker and other national security facilities on the premises to go forward.

The planned ballroom would inhabit the site of the former East Wing, which was demolished last year. Trump says the venue could accommodate 999 people. “This unjust decision must be overturned by the Supreme Court in its entirety,” the president responded on social media at the time.

The appeals court’s ruling will go into effect next week on Aug. 21 if the Supreme Court does not intervene.



