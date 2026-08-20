CNN’s Scott Jennings Is Early Favorite for Press Secretary | Reports

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Scott Jennings is being eyed to replace Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles recently met with Jennings at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., at the Trump administration’s request, CNN reported Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the meeting. Multiple staffers believe Jennings has Wiles’ backing, though the search remains in its early stages.

“He’s competent and good on TV,” one senior White House official told CNN.

The report follows Politico’s reporting that Jennings was making a push for the position and had privately met with senior administration officials. Jennings reportedly sought the meeting after clips of him defending Trump aide Natalie Harp circulated within the White House, including some he sent to senior staffers himself.

President Donald Trump has told his team that Jennings “looks the part” and performs well on television, according to CNN. Some administration officials, however, have questioned whether the longtime Republican strategist could handle the extensive behind-the-scenes responsibilities that helped make Leavitt an influential figure inside the White House.

Jennings declined to say Wednesday whether he was interviewing for the position or had discussed the opening with White House officials.

“I don’t have any comment about that,” Jennings told Abby Phillip on “CNN NewsNight.”

Jennings then appeared to outline his view of the position, saying every president deserves someone who can publicly defend the administration and explain its actions to the American people. He described the press secretary as an important conduit for transparency, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Jennings has served as a CNN contributor since 2017 and has become one of the network’s most prominent conservative voices, frequently drawing attention for his combative defenses of Trump and often intense clashes with fellow commentators on “CNN NewsNight.” He previously worked in the George W. Bush administration and has been a longtime adviser to Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Leavitt is scheduled to leave the White House at the end of August to spend more time with her family. Wiles is expected to meet with several other potential candidates before a decision is made, while Trump has indicated that he is not rushing the process.

Representatives for Jennings and the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.