CNN Guests Accuse Scott Jennings of Trashing Trump Off Camera

Multiple CNN commentators this week have accused the network’s go-to Donald Trump defender, Scott Jennings, of playing up his loyalty on-air, with one claiming the conservative pundit is only “brave enough to speak out… in the green room.”

Former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor accused Jennings, who routinely defends Trump’s policies, in a Tuesday X post of being “a pundit who mocks Trump with us during commercial breaks — but fawns over Trump when the camera is rolling.” In doing so, Taylor wrote, Jennings was “a perfect metaphor for the GOP.”

You know who’s a perfect metaphor for the GOP? Scott Jennings.



A pundit who mocks Trump with us during commercial breaks — but fawns over Trump when the camera is rolling.



Brave enough to speak out… in the green room. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 24, 2026

The claim came after Taylor — a Trump 1.0 official turned critic — and Jennings got into a heated on-air debate during Monday’s “NewsNight with Abby Phillip” over the White House’s messaging of the war in Iran.

The next day, Jennings blasted Taylor’s claim that he had spoken to people in the Middle East who disapproved of Trump’s shifting objectives in the war, prompting Taylor to ask him whether he leaked confidential conversations with Trump himself on air.

CNN and Jennings did not respond to immediate requests for comment.

New York Post reporter Lydia Moynihan came to Jennings’ defense on Tuesday, arguing on X that he was “a man of his convictions and his political beliefs are completely sincere, genuine, and deeply rooted in what he believes is best for American.”

I have been on CNN many times with Scott Jennings. He is a man of his convictions and his political beliefs are completely sincere, genuine, and deeply rooted in what he believes is best for American. https://t.co/5l0jdbDJed — Lydia Moynihan (@LydiaMoynihan) March 24, 2026

But that defense, too, was rebutted by Jennings’ opponents.

“You can’t be serious can you?” former House Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied on X.

“I have been on CNN many times and I can tell you they’re not,” writer Akilah Hughes wrote on X.

Still, Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky, who claimed she was banned from CNN over speaking out about Jennings in January, wrote on Thursday that Jennings also “trashed Trump in the green room repeatedly in front of me.” She said her account corroborated Taylor’s and CNN commentator Joe Walsh’s, who accused Jennings last month of “playing a role” and saying “things he doesn’t believe.”