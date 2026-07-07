Kasie Hunt Presses Scott Jennings to Call Mitch McConnell Live on CNN After Claims He Spoke to Him Earlier That Day

CNN’s Kasie Hunt pressed conservative commentator Scott Jennings on the status of Mitch McConnell’s health by asking the journalist to call the senator live on-air.

During Tuesday’s broadcast for “The Arena,” Jennings told the CNN panel that the Kentucky senator called him Tuesday and that they spoke for 17 minutes on topics ranging from Iran and Ukraine to the history of the vice presidency.

The CNN correspondent said he was heartened that he could discuss politics and the news of the day with McConnell, as they typically would do, amid the latter’s hospitalization. Yet, Hunt appeared to challenge Jennings’ assessment of McConnell’s current state by wondering aloud if the notable Republican would be able to call into the show.

“Could we get him on the phone now?” she asked point-blank.

Jennings laughed and dodged the question, saying instead that he wasn’t expecting a call from him this morning and was grateful to hear his voice. He added that he had been in the dark about McConnell’s health concerns like the general public.

“I’ve known him since I was a teenager. If it hadn’t been for Mitch McConnell and the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville, you know, I would never have been able to go to college,” he added. “He’s been my mentor, and he changed the trajectory of my life.”

Hunt didn’t back down, however, reiterating her offer on camera: “We’ll let him know. Our phone lines are open here at ‘The Arena’ should he wish to call in.”

“Long time listener, first time caller,” Jennings joked in response.

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When asked what McConnell said specifically about his health, Jennings vaguely replied that his voice sounded strong and that the senator said he was “feeling okay.”

“It was good to hear his voice. His voice sounded strong, and it sounded like he was keeping up with the news to me,” he said. “He sounded well enough to call me.”

The 84-year-old senator was admitted to the hospital on June 14, according to a statement from his office that only said he was “receiving excellent care.”

“The Senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” a Tuesday statement said.

The details surrounding his medical condition that hospitalized him for weeks are still unclear. Though, conservative political activist Laura Loomer wrote on X Monday that a “high level source” connected to the White House told her McConnell was “officially brain dead.” However, there has been no confirmation from the senator’s office supporting such claims.