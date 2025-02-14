‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Scoffs at Mitch McConnell Voting No on Trump Cabinet: ‘Thanks for Nothing’ | Video

Mitch McConnell is one of the few Republicans who has been splitting from their party when it comes to confirming Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, voting against multiple choices. But for “The View” host Joy Behar, it’s decidedly too little, too late.

To kick off Friday’s Hot Topics, the ABC host recapped the latest in Trump’s cabinet, including the confirmation of both RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard. In the final count, McConnell was the lone Republican who voted against both of them, but Behar was quick to remind viewers that McConnell is “the man who got us into this mess.”

“He stole a Supreme Court seat from Obama, voted to acquit Trump after the insurrection and even endorsed him for president again,” Behar reminded. “Thanks for nothing, Mitch. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

TULSI GABBARD, RFK JR. CONFIRMED FOR TRUMP'S CABINET: After two of Pres. Trump's most controversial picks were confirmed by the Senate, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/6aLf1TS8Nh — The View (@TheView) February 14, 2025

Host Ana Navarro is pretty sure about why McConnell voted against Trump now though, after all his past actions.

“Because now he has no fear of retribution from Donald Trump,” she said. “Whereas everybody else is terrified of him and toeing the lines.”

Opening the conversation to the rest of the table, Behar was met with total agreement, as the other women expressed their concerns for what these confirmations will lead to.

“I don’t even know what to say. Like, we in trouble,” Sunny Hostin said bluntly. “Like, this is bad. I usually have something to say. I don’t even know what to say.” She went on to add, “I’m just so disgusted and devastated. Like, we are in trouble.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.