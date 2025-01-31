‘The View’: Ana Navarro Says DEI Actually Stands for ‘Despicable Enraging Idiocy’ Under Trump | Video

Donald Trump was quick to baselessly blame diversity initiatives for the tragic plane crash that killed more than 60 people this week, and on Friday morning, the hosts of “The View” were seething about it. Host Ana Navarro even went so far as to redefine what DEI stands for under Trump.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC show played a clip of Trump saying that he knows DEI is to blame for the collision between the American Airlines flights and a Blackhawk chopper, because he has “common sense.”

The comment earned booing from the “View” audience, and even more anger from Navarro.

TRUMP BLAMES DC AIRLINE CRASH ON DEI: As America mourns the tragic aircraft collision on the Potomac, Pres. Trump placed blame on former Democratic leaders and DEI initiatives — #TheView co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/DCrwrPwkVR — The View (@TheView) January 31, 2025

“Part of being President requires being the consoler-in-chief. And at times of national mourning, and national grief, America looks to the president to hold us, and to give us some hope and some optimism and embrace us,” she said.

“And as there are 67 families, 67 victims with loved ones, and friends, and wives, and husbands, and parents grieving, and still being taken out of the river, this man goes out there and says this,” she continued. “I mean, when you talk about DEI and Trump, it means despicable, enraging, idiocy. That’s what his DEI means.”

Navarro’s co-hosts readily agreed with her, calling Trump’s blame of diversity “egregious and illogical.” That said, host Sara Haines was not surprised by his “continual and predictable lack of impulse control.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.