Jimmy Fallon Struggles to Keep a Straight Face as Audience Member Loudly Reacts to Karoline Leavitt’s Resignation

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Jimmy Fallon found himself with the case of the giggles in the middle of his “Tonight Show” monologue, but not over one of his jokes. Rather, the late night host struggled to keep a straight face after a member of his studio audience loudly reacted to the news of Karoline Leavitt’s resignation.

“Some more big news today, Trump announced that Karoline Leavitt is resigning as White House press secretary,” Fallon noted during his opening address. However, before he could move on to the next beat in his joke, an audience member audibly cheered in the distance – prompting others to get in on the celebration. (Though, a few others notably groaned at the monologue interruption.)

Fallon took the loud reaction in stride, laughing at the unexpected moment for a few beats before regaining his composure and getting the monologue back on track.

“That story again, Karoline Leavitt was definitely one of the staffers left on Air Force One. ‘Oh, really, you didn’t take me?!’” Fallon quipped, referencing Trump being covertly moved to a second plane when leaving the NATO summit in Turkey over an Iran missile threat (subsequently leaving press and his own staff to be decoys).

“Apparently, she’s moving on to an easier job, working as the press secretary for Taylor Farms Lettuce,” Fallon said, calling back to the cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to the food producer.

Watch the moment for yourself below.

Fallon’s jokes came mere hours after President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and shared that Leavitt was set to step down as White House press secretary.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

He also confirmed that Leavitt would stay on “as one of my TOP outside Advisors, and will remain an influential voice within the Republican Party as we head into the Midterms.”

In her own statement, Leavitt said being the press secretary had been “the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

“Most of all, I am thankful to the President for entrusting me with the distinct privilege of speaking on his behalf at the White House podium,” she added. “I have spoken with great pride about the many historic accomplishments of this Administration, and I have relished holding the liberal media accountable and ensuring the American people hear the truth about President Trump’s successes.”

You can read her full statement here.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.