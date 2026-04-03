Karoline Leavitt Says Press Secretary Job Keeps Her Up at 3 AM, Doomscrolling the News | Video

Karoline Leavitt admitted she gets very little sleep in her role as White House press secretary, citing the stress of the 24/7 news cycle and Donald Trump’s own late nights as a reason.

The Trump staffer discussed her restless nights during a Turning Point USA event held at George Washington University Thursday, where she confessed she’s often up late at night doomscrolling the news on her phone.

“I have a tendency not to sleep as well in this job because there’s just so much going on all the time,” Leavitt told host Erika Kirk. “Breaking news. You never know what you’re going to get when you wake up.”

Per Leavitt, she has “all of the fake news media apps” on her phone, sharing she often finds herself reading the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post well past midnight.

“I’ll make the mistake of being awake at 3 a.m. and reading through some of the stories,” she said. “And my brain’s going … My adrenaline’s going. And my team knows, I see my assistant in the front row, she’s smirking because they’ll wake up to the group chat and I send texts between the hours of like, 2 and 4 a.m. every night.”

Leavitt added: “And I’m like, ‘We need to call this reporter in the morning. This is not true. We need to correct this. Put this statement in this story.’ So, it’s just constant. It’s a 24/7 news cycle we live in.”

The press secretary noted that the president also isn’t afraid to hit her up late in the evening, noting, “My boss is up all night and probably gonna call at any hour. [He sleeps] very little. Like, maybe four hours a night.”

At this moment, Leavitt offered up a compliment to Trump, stating, “I’m a third his age and I can’t keep up. I tell him that all the time.”

Leavitt’s comments come two days after the president called her out for doing a “terrible job” while complaining about bad publicity.

“I got 93% bad publicity,” he noted to the press corps Tuesday. “Some people say 97, but between 93 and 97 — maybe Karoline is doing a poor job, I don’t know.”

“She’s my representative,” he continued. “You’re doing a terrible job. Should we keep her? I think we’ll keep her.”

Comments like that could also impact a person’s sleep, we assume.

Watch Leavitt’s full TPUSA appearance above.