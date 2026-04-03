Pam Bondi’s Replacement Flamed for Claiming DOJ Released All the Epstein Files: ‘This Is a Lie’

Todd Blanche may’ve just stepped into Pam Bondi’s old role, but the new interim attorney general is already facing controversy tied to the Epstein files.

Blanche, who was named Bondi’s successor by Donald Trump earlier on Thursday, made a Fox News appearance, where he issued an update on the release of the Epstein files. As the Trump ally told Jesse Watters, “the Department of Justice has now released all the files, with respect to the Epstein saga.”

The interim attorney general attempted to distance himself from the controversy, adding, “I think that to the extent the Epstein files was a part of the past year of this Justice Department, it should not be a part of anything going forward.”

It didn’t take long for Blanche’s Fox News appearance to make the rounds on social media, with many accusing the Trump staffer of not giving a truthful update regarding the documents.

“This is a lie. About 50% of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) wrote on X. “Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started.”

This is a lie. About 50% of the files have been released and per our subpoena it’s illegal to withhold them.



Blanche may think it’s over, but we are just getting started. https://t.co/U19GKzR9Eg — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 3, 2026

Ted Lieu, a fellow congressman from California, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Not a good sign when @DAGToddBlanche continues to lie on his first day as interim AG. Here’s a simple question for you Interim AG Todd Blanche: why are these redactions still on this document even when Members of Congress go to your office to view the document?”

Not a good sign when @DAGToddBlanche continues to lie on his first day as interim AG.



Here’s a simple question for you Interim AG Todd Blanche: why are these redactions still on this document even when Members of Congress go to your office to view the document? https://t.co/hsVyBN04ru pic.twitter.com/JwwplG6g61 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 3, 2026

Journalist Scott MacFarlane added that the Epstein survivors would “vehemently disagree with Blanche’s statement that the files ‘should not be a part of anything going forward.’”

Blanche’s controversy came hours after Trump confirmed on Truth Social that Bondi was out as attorney general, sharing that the former Trump staffer was taking a job in the “private sector.”

“Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,” Trump wrote. “Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.”

Trump then took a moment to praise Bondi’s replacement, who he applauded as a “very talented and respected legal mind.”

The news of Bondi’s exit prompted celebrations from both sides. Though, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) warned that Bondi’s ousting didn’t “get her out of testifying to Congress about Epstein.”

She added on X: “We must also investigate the continued breaking of the law around the DOJ STILL hiding Epstein files from the public. This isn’t over.”