Joe Rogan and Theo Von Slam Trump as ‘The F–king Terrorist’ in Heated Takedown of Iran War | Video

Even Joe Rogan and Theo Von aren’t happy with Donald Trump’s military action in Iran.

The pair spoke on Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” on Thursday, one day after Trump’s Address to the Nation, where the president spoke about the U.S.’ engagement in Iran and suggested the operation would end in the next several weeks — doing little to assuage Americans’ concerns about the impact of such a conflict.

Among those concerned were Rogan and Von, who made it abundantly clear that they were frustrated with Trump’s conflict in the Middle East.

“What do you think is gonna happen?” Von asked Rogan. “Do you think we’re gonna be OK?”

“I hope so, of course. I don’t know,” Rogan responded. “I’m confused. I can’t believe we went into this war. When we started bombing Iran, I was like, ‘This can’t be true.’”

Both Von and Rogan used their popular podcasts to speak with Trump while he was on the campaign trail in the 2024 presidential election. The two commentators have been vocally supportive of some of the president’s actions in the past. Yet, they have joined a growing sea of voices who have (at least temporarily) turned away from the MAGA movement amid the sudden conflict in Iran.

“Supposedly, they’re trying to stop the terrorists,” Rogan said of the U.S.’ action abroad.

“That’s crazy though if you’re the f–king terrorist,” Von laughed. “You know what I’m saying? Like, if you want to stop them, f–king stand in front of the f–king mirror. Just start there.” You can watch the clip below.

Joe Rogan: “I’m confused. I can’t believe we went to this war. When we started bombing Iran I was like this can’t be true… Supposedly, they’re trying to stop the terrorists”



Theo Von: “That’s crazy though if you’re the fucking terrorists! If you wanna stop them stand in front… pic.twitter.com/AoPK4BvKRn — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) April 2, 2026

Not everyone was ready to applaud Rogan and Von’s criticism of Trump, however. While journalist Mehdi Hasan responded to the clip by praising the men for using their platforms to speak out against the U.S.’ military actions, he also held them accountable for lending said platforms to Trump in the months leading up to his election.

These two men helped Trump and Vance get elected. I’m glad they’re saying what they’re saying now but I wish they would own that. https://t.co/hxWz9k8k4r — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 2, 2026

“These two men helped Trump and Vance get elected,” Hasan said on X Thursday. “I’m glad they’re saying what they’re saying now, but I wish they would own that.”